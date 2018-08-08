Top Five@5 (8/8/18): Cows save the day in Florida, President Trump’s star in Hollywood isn’t going anywhere, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, August 8th, 2018:
The Swamp Accountability Project debuts ads during President Trump’s favorite FoxNews shows, Rudy Giuliani tells Jay Sekulow that he is pressing Robert Mueller to do an interview with Trump before September 1st, Mary Jo Buttafuoco breaks her silence on the Amy Fisher incident, Jimmy Kimmel explains why President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame isn’t going anywhere, and cow’s in Florida help nab some criminals.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!