× The Perseid meteor shower: Where + When to Look

The Perseid meteor shower, one of the best meteor showers of the year peaks this weekend! Michelle Nichols, the Director of Public Observing at the Adler Planetarium, stopped by the studio to explain the science behind the Perseid meteor shower as it crosses into the earth’s atmosphere.

