The Opening Bell 8/8/18: Back To School Tech Options (Phones, Inexpensive Tablets & Study Sites)

Back to school now demands tech for students so things can get expensive fast. Thankfully Steve Grzanich caught up with Jennifer Jolly (Consumer Tech Expert and Founder of Techish.com) to sort through some of the technology for students as they gear up for back to school. Jennifer featured a $74 tablet perfect for e-books, a mix of phone options for students, studying/financial assistance websites, and some toys that will surely be in high demand through out the year.