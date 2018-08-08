× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.08.18: Alex Jones vs. the internet, a weekend at Mount Sinai Hospital, Chicago Tribune restaurant critic Phil Vettel

Media ethics expert from the University of Minnesota’s Silha Center, Jane Kirtley breaks down what is happening to Alex Jones and Twitter at the moment. Dr. Jaime Moreno talks to John about what last weekend was like at Mount Sinai Hospital. Chicago Tribune restaurant critic is back with recommendations from his list of the 50 best restaurants in Chicago.