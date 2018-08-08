× The Fall of Movie Pass, Streaming News & Previews

Editor in Chief of Exstreamist, Rob Toledo gives the latest updates on Movie Pass and recaps what has been happening with the company in the last few months. Mason wonders if Movie Pass will make it till Christmas. The Diffusion Group conducted a study to Amazon prime users on why did they sign up for the service. 79% said free shipping and only 11% said Prime Video. Should Amazon be worried about such a low rate being directly interested in their services? Rob reveals why Netflix suggest shows you have already watched. Is Netflix over paying for talent?. Rob and Mason discuss Orange is the New Black and wonders if the series has run its course. Thoughts about the Iron Fist season 2 trailer are discussed & what programs on your favorite streaming service this month.

