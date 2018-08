× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.08.18: Stan Mikita is all things Chicago

It’s Wednesday and Roe and Justin Kaufman both wore pink shirts. Congressman Mike Quigley stopped by the studio. Karen Conti talks Manafort and other legal news. Steve Dale brings in a dog named Jade and Dean Richards is still bitter from loosing his commission on the Brady house deal. And John McDonough joins us to talk about the legend that was Stan Mikita.