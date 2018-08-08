Roe Conn Full Show (8/8/18): Where were you 14 years ago when Dave Matthew’s tour bus missed its mark?
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, August 8th, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling has the forecast for the weekend, NBC’s Lester Holt rekindles his career a radio DJ, Arlington Park’s bugler Monica Benson promotes the 37th running of the Arlington Million & plays ‘News or Ruse,’ and the Top Five@5 features Rudy Giuliani making his case for the Robert Mueller to interview President Trump before the end of August.
