Remembering Stan Mikita, Honor Flight, and Stacy St. Clair on the Jason Van Dyke Trial | Full Show (Aug 7th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas – Andrea speaks with WGN Sports analyst, Troy Murray about the lasting legacy of former Blackhawk, Stan Mikita. They dive into his historic career and the important impact he had on the Blackhawks organization. Then, with the upcoming trial of Jason Van Dyke, we bring on Tribune journalist – Stacy St. Claire. And finally, we speak to Mary Pettinato about the upcoming Honor Flight which supports our beloved veterans. All this and more!



