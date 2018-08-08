× Public visitation for Stan Mikita set for Sunday at United Center Atrium

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following information:

The Chicago Blackhawks, the Mikita Family and the United Center today announced plans for the public to pay their respects to Stan Mikita at a visitation on Sunday, August 12 inside the United Center Atrium (1901 W. Madison St.). Stan Mikita will lie in state from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. inside the Atrium.

For Sunday’s visitation, the public will be able to park in Lot C at the United Center. Lot C is located directly north of the United Center between Madison St. and Warren Blvd. Fans are instructed to enter the building at the east entrance of the atrium and will exit at north or south doors of the atrium.

In lieu of flowers, the Mikita family asks that donations be made to the following organizations:

Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org/illinois)

The Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org)

The American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association (usadeafhockey.org)

Hinsdale Hospital Foundation for AMITA Health Adventist St. Thomas Hospice

P.O. Box 130, Hinsdale, IL 60522-0130

Media are welcome to cover the public visitation and additional instructions for media will be announced on Thursday. The Mikita Family wishes to share these moments with the public as they mourn the loss of Stan, but respectfully declines all media interviews at this time and will not be made available on Sunday. In addition, out of respect to the Mikita family, there will be no interview opportunities from attending members of the Chicago Blackhawks organization.