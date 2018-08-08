× Powell at the Park, Episode 19: Top White Sox Pitching Prospect Michael Kopech Discusses His Season

On this week’s episode, Kevin Powell is joined by White Sox pitching prospect Michael Kopech (9:00). Kopech talks about his hopes of getting called up to the majors this season, explains his recent success and details why it’s so great playing with Eloy Jimenez. Kevin also discusses Yoan Moncada’s struggles this season. And some Cubs notes, including David Bote’s hot streak.

