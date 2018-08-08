Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot on curbing Chicago violence

FILE - In this March 17, 2016 file photo, Chicago Police Board President Lori Lightfoot speaks at a board news conference in Chicago. In a report issued Wednesday, April 13, the board offered a list of suggested reforms, including increasing the number of body cameras and posting complaints against officers and their discipline records online for everyone to see. Change is coming," said Lightfoot, "And it would be better for the department, for individual officers and for our city for us to take control of our own destiny and not have the Department of Justice force a solution on us that may or may not make sense for Chicago." (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot continues her conversation with WGN Radio about her run for mayor and how she would go about curbing Chicago violence. Lori says she thought long and hard about how she could impact the city of Chicago as mayor. She’s ready to take on that tough challenge. You can visit her website HERE.