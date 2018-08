× Mary Pettinato of Honor Flight Chicago

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas – Andrea speaks with Mary Pettinato about the upcoming Honor Flight which supports our beloved veterans.



Listen to the full podcast right here:

