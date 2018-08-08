FILE - In this Nov. 17, 1965, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks Stan Mikita puts the puck past New York Rangers goalie Eddie Giacomin as teammate Bobby Hull skates past during NHL game in New York. Mikita, who played for the Blackhawks for 22 seasons, becoming one of the franchise's most revered figures, has died, the Blackhawks announced Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. He was 78. (AP Photo/File)
John McDonough on the legacy of Stan Mikita
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 1965, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks Stan Mikita puts the puck past New York Rangers goalie Eddie Giacomin as teammate Bobby Hull skates past during NHL game in New York. Mikita, who played for the Blackhawks for 22 seasons, becoming one of the franchise's most revered figures, has died, the Blackhawks announced Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. He was 78. (AP Photo/File)
President and CEO of the Chicago Blackhawks, John McDonough, joins the Steve Cochran Show the day after legend and ambassador, Stan Mikita, passed away. John shared what Stan means to the franchise, the current and past players and the city. John shared the process of bring Stan and Bobby back into the Blackhawks family.