× Independent and Thriving: Upton’s Naturals’ Daniel Staackmann and Nicole Sopko

Pioneer and Founder of Upton’s Naturals, Daniel Staackmann, and V.P., Nicole Sopko, have each been vegan for over 20 years. Also, Upton’s Naturals doesn’t have any outside investors. Further, Upton’s Naturals doubled its business 2017 over 2016. It looks like 2018 will be the same.

These two unassuming veterans discuss their new line of Asian meal kits, their work lobbying in DC with the Plant Based Foods Association, and how they came to work with jackfruit. And, of course, we talk seitan and Upton’s Breakroom! Listen in! For more information, visit http://ElysabethAlfano.com .

SUBSCRIBE to Awesome Vegans with Elysabeth Alfano on iTunes and on the Youtube Channel, Elysabeth Alfano.

Follow Elysabeth Alfano on Twitter and Instagram @ElysabethAlfano, on Facebook @ElysabethAlfano1 and YouTube @ Elysabeth Alfano. Subscribe to Awesome Vegans on iTunes