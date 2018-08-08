× Helicopter cinematographer David Alan Arnold has filmed Game 5 of the 2016 World Series, the hit show Deadliest Catch and now Yellowstone Live…

In his Emmy award winning career, David Alan Arnold has filmed a lot of cool things including game 5 of the 2016 World Series, the hit show Deadliest Catch and, currently, Yellowstone Live on Nat Geo.

Hear about those experiences and his new book ‘Help From Above: How I went from Sweeping the Floor to Painting the Sky’ in this conversation with Brian Noonan (in for Nick Digilio.)