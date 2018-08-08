× Great music and honest food “up on the roof” at Uncommon Ground

Dave Hoekstra visits with musician Brad Peterson along with Michael and Helen Cameron, owners of Uncommon Ground. The restaurant, with locations in Lakeview and Edgewater, is home to the country’s first certified organic rooftop farm and first organic brewery in Illinois. The Camerons talk about their focus on community and sustainability in their business practices, what inspired them to start booking live music, Peterson discusses his songwriting and coming back from the arm injury that almost ended his music career, and more.