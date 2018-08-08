× Everything we know so far about the U.S. Pizza Museum

The U.S. Pizza Museum will open its doors in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood on Friday! Kendall Bruns and Molly McGown of U.S. Pizza Museum stopped by along with Dane Neal to tell us all about the rich and saucy history of pizza, the evolution of the pizza world, their grand opening, and more.

For more information on the U.S. Pizza Museum, visit www.uspizzamuseum.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.