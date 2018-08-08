× “Ethical hacker” Jason Glassberg on Cybercrime Group FIN7: How Worried Should We Be?

Jason Glassberg is the co-founder of Casaba Security and an ‘ethical hacker’ who is hired by companies to try to hack into their networks to prevent real attacks. Jason explains how cybercrime group FIN7 attacked and stole data from hundreds of U.S. companies like Chipotle, Chili’s, and Arby’s. He also talks about ways you can prevent having your identity stolen while traveling, debit card fraud, website security, and more.

