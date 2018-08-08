FILE - In this Feb. 24, 1965, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks' Stan Mikita,left, pulls away from Detroit Red Wings' Ted Lindsay during an NHL hockey game in Chicago. Mikita, who played for the Blackhawks for 22 seasons, becoming one of the franchise's most revered figures, has died, the Blackhawks announced Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. He was 78. (AP Photo/File)
Eddie Olczyk puts Stan “Stosh” Mikita on the “Mt. Rushmore of Chicago sports”
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 1965, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks' Stan Mikita,left, pulls away from Detroit Red Wings' Ted Lindsay during an NHL hockey game in Chicago. Mikita, who played for the Blackhawks for 22 seasons, becoming one of the franchise's most revered figures, has died, the Blackhawks announced Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. He was 78. (AP Photo/File)
Hall of Fame Blackhawk Eddie Olczyk joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to remember the career and life of hockey legend Stan “Stash” Mikita.