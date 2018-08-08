× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.8.18: Pizza Wednesday

Bill and Wendy pay tribute to Chicago Blackhawks great Stan Mikita, who died yesterday after a long illness. Then, ‘ethical hacker’ Jason Glassberg joined the show to talk about the Cybercrime Group “FIN7”. After that, the show takes a dramatic turn into pizza land! The U.S. Pizza Museum will open its doors in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood on Friday, so what better way to celebrate with some pizza! Kendall Bruns and Molly McGown of U.S. Pizza Museum stop by along with Dane Neal to tell us about the grand opening. Michelle Nichols, Director of Public Observing at the Adler Planetarium drops in. The Perseid meteor shower, one of the year’s best meteor showers, peaks this weekend. Michelle explains the science behind the Perseid meteor shower as it crosses into the earth’s atmosphere.

