Wintrust Business Lunch 8/7/18: Our Selfie Obsessed World, Poverty in IL, & Reviewing Peer-to-Peer Payment Apps

After recapping his curiosities about the market this week Jon Najarian caught up with Steve Bertrand to provide some insight into the ups and downs such as Tesla experiencing a daily jump while Seline Shanoy then joined Steve to provided perspective on the beauty obsessed culture many industries are cashing in on and how to feel better about one’s self-esteem. Ted Cox then rounded out the hour by sharing up to date statistics on poverty in Illinois and Tobie Stanger broke down the results of the peer-to-peer payment apps focusing on the best ones for consumers as banking continues to shift digitally.