Top Five@5 (8/7/18): President Trump doubles down on the Space Force, Stan Mikita is remembered, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, August 7th, 2018:
President Donald Trump doubles down on his vision for a Space Force, NBC’s Lester Holt tells Seth Myers about his dream to play in a wedding band, the NFL’s first male cheerleaders are excited for their debut, Keith Urban is “rescued” by a good Samaritan, and Blackhawks legend Stan Mikita is remembered.
