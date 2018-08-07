Top Five@5 (8/7/18): President Trump doubles down on the Space Force, Stan Mikita is remembered, and more…

Posted 8:44 PM, August 7, 2018, by , Updated at 08:53AM, August 8, 2018

A Falcon 9 SpaceX heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The Falcon Heavy, has three first-stage boosters, strapped together with 27 engines in all. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, August 7th, 2018:

President Donald Trump doubles down on his vision for a Space Force, NBC’s Lester Holt tells Seth Myers about his dream to play in a wedding band, the NFL’s first male cheerleaders are excited for their debut, Keith Urban is “rescued” by a good Samaritan, and Blackhawks legend Stan Mikita is remembered.

