This weekend: Peter Asher and Jeremy Clyde take over The Fest for Beatles Fans

Bill and Wendy speak to Peter Asher of the 1960s folk-rock duo Peter & Gordon! Peter will join forces with Jeremy Clyde of Chad & Jeremy this weekend for The Fest for Beatles Fans! Peter and Jeremy will perform many of their hits and discuss their extraordinary, multifaceted and peripatetic careers. This performance will be divided into two parts, Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Peter will also host a new event called ‘Peter Asher and Friends All Together Now’, on Friday, August 10th.

The Fest for Beatles Fans

August 10-12

The Hyatt Regency O’Hare

9300 Bryn Mawr Avenue

Rosemont, IL 60018

For more information: www.thefest.com

