× The Opening Bell 8/7/18: Lendr Handling The Small Business Heavy Lifting

The small business lending space is an emerging market right now because competition is high and opportunity is out there. Steve Grzanich sat down with Tim Roach (President and CEO of Lendr) to talk about the latest from Lendr but also how they continue to stay ahead of the disruption in the industry. Joe Stahura (Mayor of Whiting, Indiana) then joined the program to look back on Indiana’s initiative to invite businesses to move to the state and how its been successful for the small town just east of the Illinois/Indiana border.