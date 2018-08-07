× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.07.18: Former Governor Pat Quinn, Manafort trial, what to do about plastic straws?

John begins the show talking to former Governor Pat Quinn about his push to institute a two-term limit on mayors in Chicago. New York Times science columnist John Tierney says there’s nothing wrong with plastic straws, and a lot wrong with a lot of environmentalism. ABC’s Ali Rogin reports live from Washington on the Manafort trial. Plus, John checks in with WGN’s own Matt Bubala about the state of the little league team he coaches.