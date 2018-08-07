Former Gov. Pat Quinn addresses a group at Loyola University School of Law on forced arbitration, Friday, Feb. 27, 2015, in Chicago. It was his first public appearance since leaving office in January. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
The John Williams NewsClick: Should Chicago limit mayoral runs to two?
Former Governor Pat Quinn wants to limit mayoral terms in Chicago to two, which would effectively force Rahm Emanuel out of office soon. On Monday, Quinn filed a petition with 86,481 signatures.