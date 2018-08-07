In this undated photo provided ABC, Becca Kufrin embraces Garrett Yrigoyen in an episode of the “The Bachelorette”. Kufrin celebrated her engagement to Yrigoyen, capping the Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, finale on ABC following the usual tears and drama. (Paul Hebert/ABC via AP)
The Bachelorette Finale brought to you by Mary V., Mollie and Pete
Becca The Bachelorette has made a decision! Mary Van De Velde, Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman recount the season and finale and all agree that Becca’s choice was the least liked option in franchise history.