#TechTuesday with CNET's Bridget Carey: Alexa's new 'Away Mode' will make potential burglars think twice

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Bridget tells us about Alexa’s new away mode, Google’s latest Android operating system update, Android 9 Pie, and MoviePass’s most recent financial turmoil.

