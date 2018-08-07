Steve Stone is confident Eloy Jiménez will be playing on the South Side soon
White Sox guru Steve Stone joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell with a look at what kinds of moves the White Sox will make to close out the season and whether or not Eloy Jiménez will see the majors this season.
