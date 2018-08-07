Startup Showcase: Indemnis Inc. & Balloonr

Saturday on the Startup Showcase Dane Neal fills in for Scott Kitun and talks to Amber McDonald of Indemnis Inc and Amanda Greenberg of Balloonr.  Indemnis is a tech startup company that is looking to transform the UAV commercial market by providing safety solutions. Balloonr is a platform based on science and research to address how humans actually share information and make decisions. Accelerate time to wisdom, debias decision-making, and establish an idea meritocracy. To invest in Indemnis Inc click here, and to invest in Balloonr click here.

