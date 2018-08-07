× Sports Central, 08.07.18: Bears Expectations, Umpire Accountability, And Goldberg The Goalie

On this episode of Sports Central, Adam Hoge and Mark Carman discuss fair expectations for the Bears this year, as well as the future of wide receiver Kevin White. The guys also talk about Angel Hernandez and whether or not umpires are being held accountable for their bad calls. Finally, Goldberg the Goalie is in trouble and the mug shot is incredible. Listen below!