Roe Conn Full Show (8/7/18): Eddie Olczyk remember the legend Stan Mikita, Tina wins a custom patio, and more…

Posted 10:07 PM, August 7, 2018, by , Updated at 08:32AM, August 8, 2018

Eddie O with the Roe Conn Show (Photo WGN Jeff Carlin)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, August 7th, 2018:

The show starts on a somber note after the news of Stan Mikita’s passing broke -Roe reminisces about being a kid and trying to DIY curve his stick to match Stan’s unique design. WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has the latest on a plan to shut down O’Hare with protestors, former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman talks about why Suadi Arabia is waging economic war on Canada, Tom Skilling explains the science behind common weather phenomenon, Eddie Olczyk remembers growing up idolizing Stan Mikita, David & Kristen Berryhill of Archadeck announce the winner of new paver patio with a custom fire pit, and the Top Five@5 remembers “Stosh” Mikita life & career.

