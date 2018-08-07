Rev. Gregory Livingston, with Coalition for a New Chicago, speaks to the media in front of Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office on the fifth floor at City Hall in Chicago calling for elected and party officials to join '#BlackChristmas' march, seen here on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015. #BlackChristmas is a call to a shutdown, protest and march on Christmas Eve on the Magnificent Mile. (Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune)
Reverend Gregory Livingston “We’re going to shut down O’Hare field”
Rev. Gregory Livingston, with Coalition for a New Chicago, speaks to the media in front of Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office on the fifth floor at City Hall in Chicago calling for elected and party officials to join '#BlackChristmas' march, seen here on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015. #BlackChristmas is a call to a shutdown, protest and march on Christmas Eve on the Magnificent Mile. (Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune)
Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas – Reverend Gregory Livingston talks about the continued issues affecting Chicagoland communities and his work to enact change.