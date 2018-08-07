× Remembering Stan Mikita

We at WGN Radio were honored many times by the presence of Stan Mikita, including at the press conference ten years ago announcing that the Blackhawks would be joining the WGN on-air lineup. As we mourn his passing at age 78, we remember some of the moments we shared with Stosh.

Steve Cochran talks with Stan Mikita about Heritage night

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3533829/stan-mikita-heritage-night_2018-08-07-163129.64kmono.mp3

Stan Mikita joins Garry Meier during a pregame remote at the United Center

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3533879/stan-mikita-garry-meier_2018-08-07-182819.64kmono.mp3

2009 Blackhawks Convention: Hull and Mikita



2011 Blackhawks Bash: Stan Mikita



Stan Mikita visits the WGN Radio morning show

