× ‘No Complaints Day’, Rev Livingston, Female Filmmakers Night, Sex Ed Awareness, and 2018 Lollapalooza Recap | Full Show (Aug 6th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas – We welcome Reverend Gregory Livingston to talk about the continued issues affecting Chicagoland communities and his work to enact change. Then, the upcoming Female Filmmakers Night is happening tomorrow! We bring on WGN Radio host, Amy Guth to give us some details on the exciting event. (First Tuesdays with The Midwest Independent Film Festival presents its annual Female Filmmakers Night on Tuesday, August 7th at Landmark Century Centre Cinema, 2828 N. Clark beginning at 6 p.m. This year will also feature our inaugural Jury Prize, presented by our Jury of prominent women from the Chicago filmmaking community.) And on the heels of the #Metoo Movement, Rep. Stephanie Kifowit joins the show to discuss the importance of proper sexual education in schools. And, to celebrate ‘not complaining’ our friend Joe Kirin King joins us to explain ‘No Complaints Day’. We also are delighted to bring a recap of this years Lollapalooza festival with WGN Radio Executive Producer and Host of Sound Sessions Podcast, Michael Heidemann and co-host of 2 Guys 1 Album, Paul Farahvar.



Listen to the full podcast right here:

