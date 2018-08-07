× New beginnings for Catholic school students after closures

The Chicago Archdiocese closed five area schools at the end of last school year. The diocese cited low enrollment and funding issues for the closures.

It was tough news for families, who fought for months to keep the doors of the schools open.

Now hundreds of Catholic school students have enrolled at new area schools, after making some tough decisions.

WGN’s Ryan Burrow talks with parents of the now closed Incarnation Elementary Catholic School in Palos Heights as they transition to new schools, and prepare their children to be the new kid in class.