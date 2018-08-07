Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Lori Lightfoot discusses her plan for breaking the cycle of gang violence plaguing Chicago

Posted 9:32 AM, August 7, 2018, by , Updated at 09:31AM, August 7, 2018

Lori Lightfoot (Photo JCarlin)

Former Chicago Police Board president & mayoral challenger Lori Lightfoot joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss her plans for tackling Chicago’s scourge of violence and addresses Rahm Emanuel’s tenure as mayor.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!