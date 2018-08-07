Lori Lightfoot discusses her plan for breaking the cycle of gang violence plaguing Chicago
Former Chicago Police Board president & mayoral challenger Lori Lightfoot joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss her plans for tackling Chicago’s scourge of violence and addresses Rahm Emanuel’s tenure as mayor.
