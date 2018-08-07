Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

How To Properly Develop and Protect Your Business

Posted 11:48 AM, August 7, 2018, by
Entrepreneurship (Photo By: Maria Delosangeles Gonzalez)

The entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in the 21st century. But for many, they may have an idea for a business but don’t know where to start or what they should do to protect themselves. Professor of management at New York Institute of Technology Joanne Scillitoe explains how to properly go about turning an idea you have into a business.

