Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Garry McCarthy discusses his relationship with Rudy Giuliani and Chicago’s lack of crime strategy leadership

Posted 9:48 AM, August 7, 2018, by , Updated at 09:47AM, August 7, 2018

Garry McCarthy, President and CEO of GFM-Strategies and former Police Superintendent for the City of Chicago, speaks to the City Club of Chicago, September 19, 2016 (City Club of Chicago)

Former Chicago Police Superintendent & mayoral candidate Garry McCarthy addresses Rudy Giuliani’s endorsement (and misspellings) of McCarthy. Garry also looks why gun violence in Chicago has surged since he was fired as Chicago’s top cop.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!