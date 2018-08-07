Garry McCarthy discusses his relationship with Rudy Giuliani and Chicago’s lack of crime strategy leadership
Former Chicago Police Superintendent & mayoral candidate Garry McCarthy addresses Rudy Giuliani’s endorsement (and misspellings) of McCarthy. Garry also looks why gun violence in Chicago has surged since he was fired as Chicago’s top cop.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!