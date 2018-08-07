David & Kristen Berryhill of Archadeck of Chicagoland announce the winner of a new patio. Congrats to Tina from Elgin!

Posted 8:58 PM, August 7, 2018, by , Updated at 09:02AM, August 8, 2018

Archadeck of Chicagoland’s David & Kristen Berryhill joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to announce the winner of a fully installed 14′ diameter patio with Belgard’s Rinn Laziano or Medino style pavers and a wood-burning fire pit! Congrats, Tina from Elgin!

