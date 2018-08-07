× Chicago Blackhawks mourn passing of Stan Mikita

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following statement:

Statement on behalf of the Mikita family

“With great sorrow, the Mikita family announces that Stan passed away on Tuesday August 7, 2018 at the age of 78. He was surrounded by his loving family whom he fiercely loved. Details of planned services will be released when they become available. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

Statement on behalf of Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz

“There are no words to describe our sadness over Stan’s passing. He meant so much to the Chicago Blackhawks, to the game of hockey, and to all of Chicago. He left an imprint that will forever be etched in the hearts of fans – past, present and future. Stan made everyone he touched a better person. My wife Marilyn and I, joined by the entire Wirtz family, extend our prayers and thoughts to Jill and the Mikita family. ‘Stosh’ will be deeply missed, but never, ever forgotten.”

Statement on behalf of Blackhawks President & CEO John McDonough

“Stan Mikita will be always remembered as a champion, an innovator and a master of the game. He embodied the Chicago Blackhawks. His excellence is illustrated by the team records he still holds today. His passion for the game was proved by the longevity of his playing career. The impact he had on the franchise is proved by fact that Blackhawks fans still wear his jersey to the United Center. On behalf of the Chicago Blackhawks organization and our fans, we express our deepest condolences to the Mikita family and all who mourn Stan’s passing.”

Mikita played his entire 22-year career with the Blackhawks and led the team to the 1961 Stanley Cup. A four-time Art Ross Trophy winner (1964, 1965, 1967, 1968) as the National Hockey League’s leading scorer, Mikita is the Blackhawks all-time franchise leader in points (1,467) and games played (1,394). He is second in franchise history in goals with 541. Mikita also was awarded the Hart Memorial Trophy as the Most Valuable Player in the NHL and Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for sportsmanlike conduct in 1967 and 1968.

His Blackhawks career began in the 1958-59 season and he played through the 1979-80 season. He had his No. 21 sweater retired on October 19, 1980 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983. Mikita was named Blackhawks ambassador on March 7, 2008.