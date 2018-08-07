× Brian Noonan 08.07.18: Auto News, Pet Habits, Eating Habits

Brian Noonan (in for Nick Digilio) kicks off the show talking about early radio jobs before welcoming Consumer Guide Automotive’s Tom Appel to discuss major car stories, answer listener questions and analyze some quirky sides of the industry.

Hour two begins with a conversation about Chicago’s violence problem and what can be done by leadership, if anything, to fix it. Brian then switches to a lighter topic involving pets’ habits and their names.

Brian reveals the results the unhealthiest menu items in America in hour three. He also explains why watching ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ could make you a worse person.

Companies’ decision to stop carrying Alex Jones’ shows starts hour 4 and a discussion of eating and drinking habits concludes it.