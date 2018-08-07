× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.7.18: It’s Tuesday right?

Bill and Wendy start the show with a bang with English singer, guitarist, and record producer Peter Asher! Then, Bridget Carey from CNET checks in with us to talk about Alexa’s new away mode “skill” and MoviePass’s latest financial turmoil. After that, lifestyle expert and etiquette coach Akilah Easter stops by to chat about getting your child ready for college.

