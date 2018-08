× Attracting Businesses to Indiana is Paying Off

Being located on Lake Michigan is a commonly over looked characteristic for Chicagoans, but for Whiting, Indiana it’s helping surge Midwest tourism. Steve Grzanich discussed the booming business trend in the small city of Whiting with Joe Stahura (Mayor of Whiting, Indiana) and the plan to turn the small Indiana town into a tourist hub that is finally coming together.