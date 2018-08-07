× Akilah Easter: The off-to-college talk every parent needs to have with their kid

Going away to college marks a significant life change for students, but it’s also a big adjustment for their parents. Akilah Easter is a lifestyle expert and etiquette coach. She joins Bill and Wendy to talk about essential tips and ways to support your child in college and to stay involved in his or her life despite the distance.

