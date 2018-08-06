× WGN’s Julie Unruh on climbing the Vista Tower: “It was fantastic”

Have you ever wondered what life is like as a tower crane operator? Well, WGN’s Julie Unruh got the chance to experience the day in the life of a tower crane operator by climbing straight up to the top of one of the most notable builds going on in the city right now, the Vista Tower! Listen to Julie talk about her eye-opening experience.

