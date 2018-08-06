× WGN Radio Theatre #307: Suspense & The Roy Rogers Show

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on August 5th, 2018. First classic episode of the night is: “Suspense: The Big Show.” Starring: Burt Lancaster; (09-09-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “Roy Rogers Show.” Starring: Roy Rogers and Dale Evans; (03-11-54).

