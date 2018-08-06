Top Five@5 (8/6/18): Brian Urlacher in the HOF, Jay Cutler in charge of something again, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Monday, August 6th, 2018:
Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Superintendent Eddie Johnson react angrily to Chicago’s bloodiest weekend of the year, Donald Trump, Jr. calls into Laura Ingraham‘s radio show with some well-timed technical difficulties, sitcom actresses Charlotte Rae is remembered for her beloved character Edna Garrett on “Diff’rent Strokes,” Jay Cutler discusses his vasectomy on the latest episode of “Very Cavalari,” and Brian Urlacher joins a special class of player as he enters the NFL Hall of Fame.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!