× The world’s greatest celebration of flight, Warbirds of America and one incredible voice

Rick invites his producer Ben Anderson to share his vacation at the Experimental Aircraft Association‘s week-long airshow and celebration flight in Oshkosh, WI called Airventure. They discuss Ben’s history with aviation, his involvement with the Warbirds of America and the live-streamed events of Warbirds in Review that you can watch here. They also share the talents of singer Theresa Eaman, who performs at the annual airshow!