The Opening Bell 8/6/18: What Is The Second Biggest Asset for A Business?

Many businesses would say that their biggest asset is their building, and the second biggest asset is usually their parking lot. Steve Grzanich kicked off the week with the CEO Spotlight featuring Ed Campbell (President and CEO of Rose Paving) to discuss the overlooked aspect that is the first thing customers notice when deciding where to spend their money. Katie Pyzyk (Contributor at Smart Cities Dive) then joined the program to discuss the over saturation issue ride sharing companies are faced with at the moment and what Lyft is doing to help combat it.